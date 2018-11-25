Speech to Text for Person hit, killed by car

we begin we begin tonight with breaking news out of terre haute. one person is dead after police say they were hit by a car. the incident happen just a little more than an hour ago. you're looking at live video from the scene. this is the intersection of 17th and poplar streets. police say... witnesses told them the person was walking across poplar street when they were hit by a westbound car. investigators and the accident reconstruction team are on the scene. the area is closed off to traffic and you are asked to avoid the area. news 10 will have updates on air