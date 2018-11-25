Speech to Text for weather forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

kevin adlibs about today's weather live shot. text today rain likely, mainly after 4pm. mostly cloudy, with a high near 58. south southeast wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. winds could gust as high as 31 mph. chance of precipitation is 70%. new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible. tonight rain, mainly before midnight. low around 30. blustery, with a south southwest wind 13 to 20 mph becoming northwest after midnight. winds could gust as high as 33 mph. chance of precipitation is 100%. new precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible. monday a 30 percent chance of snow showers before 7am. mostly cloudy, with a steady temperature around 32. northwest wind 14 to 18 text today rain likely, mainly after 4pm. mostly cloudy, with a high near 58. south southeast wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. winds could gust as high as 31 mph. chance of precipitation is 70%. new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible. tonight rain, mainly before midnight. low around 30. blustery, with a south southwest wind 13 to 20 mph becoming northwest after midnight. winds could gust as high as 33 mph. chance of precipitation is 100%. new precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible. monday a 30 percent chance of snow showers before 7am. mostly cloudy, with a steady temperature around 32. northwest wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as