Clear

Posted: Sun Nov 25 06:26:03 PST 2018
Updated: Sun Nov 25 06:32:18 PST 2018
Posted By: Kevin Orpurt

Speech to Text for weather forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

text today rain likely, mainly after 4pm. mostly cloudy, with a high near 58. south southeast wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. winds could gust as high as 31 mph. chance of precipitation is 70%. new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible. tonight rain, mainly before midnight. low around 30. blustery, with a south southwest wind 13 to 20 mph becoming northwest after midnight. winds could gust as high as 33 mph. chance of precipitation is 100%. new precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible. monday a 30 percent chance of snow showers before 7am. mostly cloudy, with a steady temperature around 32. northwest wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as
Terre Haute
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 44°
Robinson
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 44°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
45° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 40°
Rockville
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 44°
Casey
Few Clouds
46° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 41°
Brazil
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 44°
Marshall
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 44°
Windy, Rainy & Mild
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

