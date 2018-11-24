Speech to Text for Christmas on the River

as you drive into illinois -- through hutsonville -- you'll be sure to get into the christmas spirit! tonight... the people of hutsonville, illinois lit up more a hundred and seventy christmas trees. its called christmas on the river. organizers say the event started seven years ago with just forty trees. people can buy a tree and decorate it however they want. they say a lot of people just do it to get into the holiday spirit. some decorate their tree in rememberence loved ones. and... some businesses even sponser trees. folks there say it's become tradition and gets bigger and better every year. "every day what's fun is that when people come over and they walk through the trees and they're like oh that's so and so or that's so and so and it just puts a smile on their face and kids smile on their face and kids just get so excited about the lights." the big christmas tree in downtown hutsonville was also lit up tonight. you can enjoy the trees from