Speech to Text for Small Business Saturday

folks folks across the valley gave thanks and scored some deals the past two days. now -- people like you are supporting local small businesses. today is small business saturday. news 10's garrett brown has more on what the day means to local shops. it's new for you on nightwatch. <its hard to be believe that just eight years ago small business saturday was created. but in that time the terre haute chamber of commerce says eighty five billion dollars have been spent nationwide. including in small businesses right here in the wabash valley. the parking lot was completely full saturday at the french hen and company. it's a store of homemade crafts that has steadily gotten bigger and bigger over the years. "we've had this business for three or four years. we started off downtown and we just grew." but the french hen wasn't the only business seeing results. the terre haute chamber of commerce says the economy has been improving. with it more people have been traveling and shopping local. "and people feel a little bit better about spending their money and getting on the road and going places and that's a good indicator for the holidays yet to come." "and with so many big named stores closing their doors this year in terre haute the chamber of commerce and other small businesses the wabash valley will give shopping local a chance." "when a bigger store is gone or is miles away just look around the corner. there might be something that's a little more unique. possibly hand made." as for layton she's just happy to have such a great turnout on their busiest day of the year. she just hopes others are just as successful as her business was. "i hope everybody gets out and supports and it helps our community and its for our family also." now just because small business saturday only last one day that doesn't mean you can't shop local any day of the year. many of these local stores are also staying open longer to better serve those wishing to shop. back to you.>