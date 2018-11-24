Speech to Text for Linton knocks off ranked Paoli

down.>> the season just getting started for linton basketball.. the 2-a 12th ranked miners opening their year at home.. **and what better way to do it than against 9th ranked paoli?? we've got a showdown in the thanksgiving shootout.. **just after halftime.. this game becoming a shootout.. tucker hayes knocks down the long ball from the corner.. that gives the miners a double digit lead.. **then.. later in the 3rd.. it's hayes again.. this time from way back.. rattles in the three.. hayes goes for 18 points in the game.. **linton going full throttle.. in transition.. the pass up to josh pyne for the lay-in.. linton goes up by 17.. the miners just ride that the miners just ride that lead out to the end of the game.. linton starts the season with a big time win.. 67-62 over 9th ranked