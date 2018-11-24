Speech to Text for ISU out-works WKU

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

sports 10.. indiana state has had this one circled on their calendars for a while.. after ten days off.. the sycamores get back on the court.. **greg lansing's team hosting a strong western kentucky squad with a lot of talent.. **sycamores down early but they get a spark off the bench.. clayton hughes pulls up and nails the three as the shot clock expires.. he'd put together five straight points for the sycamores.. **then in transition.. jordan barnes finds the gap in the hilltopper defense and floats one up and in.. that gives indiana state its first lead of the ball game.. **later.. hughes the dish out to j-b.. he cashes in from outside.. barnes pushing the sycamores ahead in the 1st half.. **the key was to keep the ball moving for indiana state.. this time it's de'avion washington with the open shot.. the former south star playing some key minutes for the sycamores.. i-s-u up two at the half.. **2nd half.. this is the kind of inside play they need.. emondre rickman puts him on a poster with a two-handed stuff.. that makes the sycamore lead 7.. **under five minutes to go.. barnes spin move.. kick out to tyreke key.. corner three.. key was perfect from range and had 16 points.. **and when you need to put the game away.. it's jordan barnes.. stepback triple.. that pretty much does it.. indiana state pulls off a great win.. holding the hilltoppers to just 54 points.. 63-54 the final.. the sycamores now winners of three in a row.. <<seeing the outcome of this game and seeing what this team can do and can be, it gives us a factor going into the next game and the rest of the season. you've got to fight and you've got to earn those types of wins. being in those locker rooms afterwards, guys get a sniff of it and a little taste of it. hey i'm really really tired after that, but it sure beats the heck out of walking out of here with your head