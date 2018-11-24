Speech to Text for Pioneer defeats North Vermillion

evening.. the cinderella run comes to an end one way or another for north vermillion football.. the falcons surprising a lot of people by making it to the 1-a state championship.. **but now it's their biggest challenge of the season.. taking on powerhouse pioneer at lucas oil stadium.. **north vermillion aggressive early... opening kickoff.. it's onside.. goes off the panther.. corey buchhaas dives on top of it.. falcons making moves early.. **later.. on 4th down.. brennan ellis looking to pass.. he's forced out of the pocket.. so he keeps it on the ground.. the junior quarterback gets to the marker and keeps the drive alive.. **and they're taking a shot at the endzone.. ellis to jonathan kilgore.. brings it in with one hand.. but comes loose.. falcons turn it over on downs.. **and this is how pioneer capitalizes.. if you haven't heard of jack kiser yet.. this is what he does.. the notre dame commit keeping it on the quarterback run.. breaks loose and gets to the sideline.. a new record for kiser.. 81 yard touchdown.. the longest in 1-a state finals history.. panthers go up 16-nothing.. **ellis is a talented quarterback for north vee too though.. check out this pass on the run.. a perfectly placed ball to kirk carron.. falcons get the first down.. but the drive stalls again.. **and this just kept happening.. you remember jack kiser?? he says see you later.. 40 yard touchdown run.. an unreal performance from the panthers in the state finals.. pioneer rolls north vermillion 60-zero to repeat as the 1-a state champions.. it's been an incredible few years for the panthers.. the north vermillion guys say they've never seen something quite like this notre dame commit.. <<jack kiser is an outstanding athlete. he's fast, he's strong, he's built like a beast. i don't know how to put it. big, strong, fast, and tough. that's what he's like, he's a giant. he's so good. everybody he's so good. he's a giant. he's so good. everybody knows how great of a football player he is but here's the best part about him, he's humble. he plays the game the right way. and so, you know i'm not a notre dame fan but i'm gonna be a jack kiser fan going forward because he's just a great representation of