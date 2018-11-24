Speech to Text for 1 dead in Lawrence County crash

one person one person is dead after a car accident in lawrence county. it happened around 11 last night. according to illinois state police... two cars collided on u-s 50... one mile east of illinois route one. investigators say bobbie johnston of west union was driving and crossed the center line before hitting another car head on. tommy green of robinson was driving the second car. he was taken to lawrence county memorial hospital. johnston