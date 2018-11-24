Clear

Holiday pet adoption

Posted: Sat Nov 24 20:43:13 PST 2018
Updated: Sat Nov 24 20:43:13 PST 2018
Posted By: Braden Harp

is december 22nd. staff at animal shelters everywhere want to find loving homes for the many dogs and cats in their care this holiday season. staff with the humane society of sullivan county hope you'll consider adding a new four-legged member to your family. the shelter lowered it's prices for animals for an adoption event today. staff say the shelter is full and they'd like to clear it for the holidays. "a lot of people like to bring animals home for the holidays a lot of people spend more time home and it's a good chance for people to get new animal a lot of people like to give christmas present we get that a lot." it's an important reminder to be sure you can care for an animal long after the holidays are over... because it is a commitment... and shelter staff do not want to see the animals back in their kennels. if you would like to adopt... you can contact the humane society for more information. that number is at the bottom of your screen. that's
