Speech to Text for Little Makers Suitcase Sale

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

were making deals for small business saturday. today marked the second year for the little makers suitcase sale. ten boys and girls set up shop inside charm school -- a terre haute small business. the kids decorated vintage suitcases... and sold their handmade items from them. the kids sold items like pot holders... ornaments... scented wax melts... and pine cone fire starters. 4:57:46 - 4:57:51 "makes me feel proud and like i have money. same." yvette morgan, owner of modern charm and charm school 5:00:11 - 5:00:25 "being a small business owner, that makes me really happy to see them, that we're showing kids at a young age how to be smart with their money, how to talk to customers, how to be little entrepreneurs." ." morgan says the kids enjoyed making and spending money. she says the kids bought items from each other, too. the young business boys and girls will set up shop again in