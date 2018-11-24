Clear

Saturday Night Weather Update

Posted: Sat Nov 24 20:41:07 PST 2018
Updated: Sat Nov 24 20:41:07 PST 2018
Posted By: Braden Harp

clouds will return through the night tonight so expect some cloud cover through the morning sunday. temperatures will drop to the lower 40's by tomorrow morning. temperatures will rapidly rise tomorrow to the upper 50's. however rain will arrive tomorrow after lunch. the rain will continue through the evening and temperatures will significantly drop. lows will be in the upper 20's. rain has the possibility to mix with snow as the night goes on.
Terre Haute
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 39°
Robinson
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 36°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
42° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 38°
Rockville
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 39°
Casey
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 40°
Brazil
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 39°
Marshall
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 39°
