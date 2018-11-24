Speech to Text for Saturday Night Weather Update

clouds will return through the night tonight so expect some cloud cover through the morning sunday. temperatures will drop to the lower 40's by tomorrow morning. temperatures will rapidly rise tomorrow to the upper 50's. however rain will arrive tomorrow after lunch. the rain will continue through the evening and temperatures will significantly drop. lows will be in the upper 20's. rain has the possibility to mix with snow as the night goes on. clouds will return through the night tonight so expect some cloud cover through the morning sunday. temperatures will drop to the lower 40's by tomorrow morning. temperatures will rapidly rise tomorrow to the upper 50's. however rain will arrive tomorrow after lunch. the rain will continue through the evening and temperatures will significantly drop. lows will be in the upper 20's. rain has the possibility to mix with snow as the night goes on. clouds will return through the night tonight so expect some cloud cover through the morning sunday. temperatures will drop to the lower 40's by tomorrow morning. temperatures will rapidly rise tomorrow to the upper 50's. however rain will arrive tomorrow after lunch. the rain will continue through the evening and temperatures will significantly drop. lows will be in the upper 20's. rain has the possibility to mix with snow as the clouds will return through the night tonight so expect some cloud cover through the morning sunday. temperatures will drop to the lower 40's by tomorrow morning. temperatures will rapidly rise tomorrow to the upper 50's. however rain will arrive tomorrow after lunch.