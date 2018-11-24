Clear

Morning clouds, but some afternoon sunshine possible. Windy and mild. High: 57°

Enjoy this brief burst of mild air. A powerful cold front is blasting in from the central part of the United States.

Posted: Sat Nov 24 07:59:41 PST 2018
Updated: Sat Nov 24 08:11:26 PST 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

a few spotty showers may hang out before noon, but the sky will clear pretty quickly. we'll see sunshine and mild air, with a high at 56. clouds stream right back in tonight, a low at 40. then, several cloudy hours tomorrow, with rain moving in for the late afternoon. highs tomorrow at 57. a rain snow mix looks possible sunday night into monday text a few spotty showers may hang out before noon, but the sky will clear pretty quickly. we'll see sunshine and mild air, with a high at 56. clouds stream right back in tonight, a low at 40. then, several cloudy hours tomorrow, with rain moving in for the late afternoon. highs tomorrow at 57. a rain snow mix looks possible sunday night into monday morning. text a few spotty showers may hang out before noon, but the sky will clear pretty quickly. we'll see sunshine and mild air, with a high at 56. clouds stream right back in tonight, a low at 40. then, several cloudy hours tomorrow, with rain moving in for the late afternoon. highs tomorrow at 57. a rain snow mix looks possible sunday night into monday morning. thanksgiving
Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
51° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 51°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
51° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 51°
Indianapolis
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 50°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
51° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 51°
Casey
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 51°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
51° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 51°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
51° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 51°
Windy, Rainy & Mild
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

