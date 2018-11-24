Speech to Text for Brazil Christmas Parade offers a chance for tradition

news 10.> the city of brazil braced a little rain and cold to get into the christmas spirit tonight. folks turned out for the 25th annual "christmas parade." this years theme was silver bells. every year the parade kicks off the "christmas in the park" "christmas in the park" celebration at forest park. community memebers say this is a big part of the year. " i think it's really important for the community to celebrate the holidays and to have family activites that create memories and great traditions." the parade has kicked of the holiday celebration since 19-93.