Speech to Text for Historical society unveils unique exhibit

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

If you're driving in Robinson Illinois this weekend you may see more police on the roads. The Robinson Police Department will focus on what the department calls "the fatal four violations". These violations are speeding, impaired and distracted driving, and seat belt violations. They're able to do this, thanks to a grant. it came from the Illinois Department of Transportation. Sergeant Dan Strauch says the department hopes to keep the roadways safe. "Our main goal is to increase our presence so people are aware that we're out there. basically to discourage people from driving impaired or for not wearing their seat belt or talking on cell phones." According to IDOT the holiday weekend has seen 8,000 accidents in the last three years.