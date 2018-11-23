Speech to Text for New information released in 3rd Ave death investigation

We have new information about a death investigation from earlier Friday Terre Haute Police are taking on folks spreading fake information. It all stemmed from the discovery of an unresponsive man on a sidewalk that happened just before 10 0'clock Friday morning in the 1300 block of 3rd avenue. Police determined the man had died and there were no obvious signs of foul play, an autopsy this afternoon confirmed this. Meanwhile, they acknowledged that photos of the man have surfaced on social media and those photos say the man died from gunshot wounds. Officers say those posts are fake. They also rebuked those posters with a message on their Facebook page. It says in part quote "those posting pictures of the deceased on the internet should consider how they would feel if that were their family member, we must be better than that." THPD said they won't release any more information this weekend.