Clear

New information released in 3rd Ave death investigation

Terre Haute Police are taking on folks spreading fake information.

Posted: Fri Nov 23 15:57:35 PST 2018
Updated: Fri Nov 23 15:57:36 PST 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Speech to Text for New information released in 3rd Ave death investigation

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

We have new information about a death investigation from earlier Friday Terre Haute Police are taking on folks spreading fake information. It all stemmed from the discovery of an unresponsive man on a sidewalk that happened just before 10 0'clock Friday morning in the 1300 block of 3rd avenue. Police determined the man had died and there were no obvious signs of foul play, an autopsy this afternoon confirmed this. Meanwhile, they acknowledged that photos of the man have surfaced on social media and those photos say the man died from gunshot wounds. Officers say those posts are fake. They also rebuked those posters with a message on their Facebook page. It says in part quote "those posting pictures of the deceased on the internet should consider how they would feel if that were their family member, we must be better than that." THPD said they won't release any more information this weekend.
Terre Haute
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 50°
Robinson
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 43°
Indianapolis
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 44°
Rockville
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 50°
Casey
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 41°
Brazil
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 50°
Marshall
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 50°
Windy, Rainy & Mild
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Non-profits tend to see a drop in Volunteers and donations after Christmas

Image

Friday Evening Forecast

Image

Fork in the Road: Off The Tracks Cafe

Image

Historical society unveils unique exhibit

Image

Police crack down on "Fatal Four"

Image

New information released in 3rd Ave death investigation

Image

All You Need to Know for Friday

Image

Black Friday festivities have crept into the evening hours on Thursday at many places. As for some s

Image

Black Friday shopping gets earlier and earlier each year

Image

Becoming cloudy and windy. Chance of late afternoon showers. High: 54°

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Son calls for action in father's cold case murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Father speaks for first time 30 years after daughter's murder

Image

County leaders, public hears final jail recommendations

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shoebox gifts help children in crisis areas worldwide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police: pedestrian killed after running into street

Image

Student use technology to create unique pieces of art

${article.thumbnail.title}

County submits rezoning request, group pushes for other uses of possible jail site

Image

Student groups seeks changes to Sex Ed curriculum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Election tips: How to find the stortest lines, get help in the voting booth