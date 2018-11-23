All You Need to Know for Friday

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

some extreme shoppers have been in black friday mode for the last several hours! others-- are just getting their start! news 10's lacey clifton has some good info for any shopper looking to protect their credit cards! she joins us live from honey creek mall. good morning, lacey. good morning! i'm here live from jcpenney this morning. if you'll be swiping a credit card to get those items on your christmas list-- listen up! officials are urging you to be extra careful! they say if possible-- use a credit card that provides fraud protection. you can check your cardholder agreement to see if your card offers it. also-- choose a credit card that offers return protection. return protection gives holiday shoppers using credit cards a way to get their money back if the merchant refuses a legitimate return. lastly-- you can set up credit card alerts through your online banking or mobile app. this way you know instantly if a purchase is made-- and you didn't make it. and for online shoppers-- some credit card companies will offer a virtual credit card number. that's to help protect your account information-- so it's definitely worth looking into. reporting live from jc penney-- lacey clifton-- news 10.

new this morning - a fight resulted in shootings at an alabama shopping mall on thanksgiving night. authorities say two people got into a fight. things escalated and there was an exchange of gunfire. "i heard one and then bang bang.....and then right after that, people started screaming and going crazy, just getting away from it and then cops ran by us with their guns drawn in that direction, so....." reporter question "what were police doing? what were they telling you guys?" "nobody was telling us anything, i mean it was so fast. i was so close to it, i'm not hanging around waiting for someone to tell me what to do." an 18-year-old was taken to a local hospital, reportedly in serious condition. the man who shot the teen attempted to flee.....and was fatally shot by police.

here in the valley - police continue looking for a suspect in a thanksgiving morning robbery. it happened early yesterday at the casey's general store on western avenue in clinton. take a look at surveillance video from the scene. police told news 10 two masked men with shotguns demanded money from the cashier. police say they walked away with money and a box of cigarettes. according to authorities - the suspects later led police on a chase. the chase ended near the terre town baseball field. that's where police arrested "caleb mccullough. he's from terre haute. mccullough faces charges of armed robbery with a deadly weapon. as we said - authorities are still looking for the second suspect.

meanwhile - your help is needed with finding the suspect in a double stabbing in terre haute. it happened just before 5 yesterday morning. that's when police say they responded to a home on north 23rd street. police say they found one man had been stabbed in the head. another received a stab wound to the stomach. the men told police they fought with the suspect. authorities believe the suspect left in a truck. you're asked to call police if you have any information. the victims suffered what's thought to be non-life threatening injuries.

a clay county teen remains missing this morning. take a look at your screen. this is "16"-year-old "karrigian sah-ms {psalms}" of brazil. she was reported "missing" during the overnight hours "of october 29th". "karrigian" is "5"-"1", roughly "180"-pounds, with brown eyes, and brown-ish blonde hair. "police say" she was last seen "at the brazil wal-mart" and may be "in the indianapolis area". "authorities" also have reason to believe she's with a "16"-year-old white or hispanic male.. who goes by the name of "alex". "if" you have any information "on karrigian's whereabouts".. call crime stoppers at 812-238-stop.

to make sure your holiday packages reach their destination on time, here are some important deadlines. the deadline for priority mail and first class mail is december 20th. that's if you want your packages to arrive by december 25th. this includes greeting cards and packages. the deadline for priority mail express is december 22nd.

happening today - your chance to get your christmas tree while helping out local kids. the "breakfast optimist club" is selling trees at 7th and margaret in terre haute. money collected from the sales is given to local groups that work with kids. the breakfast optimists support area schools, the salvation army, ryves hall, and the 14th and chestnut community center among other places.