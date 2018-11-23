Speech to Text for Black Friday festivities have crept into the evening hours on Thursday at many places. As for some s

black friday is in full swing at this early hour. in fact, some stores have been open since last night or even earlier this morning. news 10's lacey clifton is live at j.c. penney inside honey creek mall here in terre haute. lacey, how are things going? good morning-- folks here at the store tell me things have been *ad-libs store conditions*. as mentioned-- black friday festivities crept into the evening hours on thursday at many places. and for some stores-- the deals started even earlier! earlier this week i stopped at style encore in terre haute. both style encore and once upon a child were offering pre-black friday sales. it was a "bring your own bag" event-- where shoppers would get a discount on all the items they could fit in a bag. in recent years-- the pressure has been on to engage shoppers as early as possible during the holiday shopping season. for workers at style encore-- they say the goal of that sale was two-fold. "so we are a small business and we like to try to beat out the big box retailers and have a pre-black friday sale, so that way we can have thursday off to spend with our families." store workers say the bag sale was a big success. they also plan to start their actual black friday sales a little bit later in the day. that's to try and catch customers after the big box store surge. while this is a large spending holiday-- sometimes that can mean a workout for your credit card. coming up in our next half hour-- we'll talk about a few ways to make sure you're protected. reporting live from jcpenney--