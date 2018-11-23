Clear

Black Friday festivities have crept into the evening hours on Thursday at many places. As for some s

Black Friday festivities have crept into the evening hours on Thursday at many places. As for some stores, the deals started even earlier!

Posted: Fri Nov 23 05:39:41 PST 2018
Updated: Fri Nov 23 05:39:41 PST 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Speech to Text for Black Friday festivities have crept into the evening hours on Thursday at many places. As for some s

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

black friday is in full swing at this early hour. in fact, some stores have been open since last night or even earlier this morning. news 10's lacey clifton is live at j.c. penney inside honey creek mall here in terre haute. lacey, how are things going? good morning-- folks here at the store tell me things have been *ad-libs store conditions*. as mentioned-- black friday festivities crept into the evening hours on thursday at many places. and for some stores-- the deals started even earlier! earlier this week i stopped at style encore in terre haute. both style encore and once upon a child were offering pre-black friday sales. it was a "bring your own bag" event-- where shoppers would get a discount on all the items they could fit in a bag. in recent years-- the pressure has been on to engage shoppers as early as possible during the holiday shopping season. for workers at style encore-- they say the goal of that sale was two-fold. "so we are a small business and we like to try to beat out the big box retailers and have a pre-black friday sale, so that way we can have thursday off to spend with our families." store workers say the bag sale was a big success. they also plan to start their actual black friday sales a little bit later in the day. that's to try and catch customers after the big box store surge. while this is a large spending holiday-- sometimes that can mean a workout for your credit card. coming up in our next half hour-- we'll talk about a few ways to make sure you're protected. reporting live from jcpenney--
Terre Haute
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 38°
Robinson
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 38°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
39° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 33°
Rockville
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 38°
Casey
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 37°
Brazil
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 38°
Marshall
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 38°
Warmer weekend, but rain on the way
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Friday

Image

Black Friday festivities have crept into the evening hours on Thursday at many places. As for some s

Image

Black Friday shopping gets earlier and earlier each year

Image

Becoming cloudy and windy. Chance of late afternoon showers. High: 54°

Image

Thanksgiving Evening Forecast

Image

Annual Turkey Trot takes place in Terre Haute

Image

Light House Mission celebrates Thanksgiving after years of recovery

Image

St. Pats Soup Kitchen hosts annual Thanksgiving dinner

Image

West Union Cafe prepares for its Thanksgiving feast

Image

Two people stabbed early Thanksgiving morning

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Son calls for action in father's cold case murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Father speaks for first time 30 years after daughter's murder

Image

County leaders, public hears final jail recommendations

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shoebox gifts help children in crisis areas worldwide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police: pedestrian killed after running into street

Image

Student use technology to create unique pieces of art

${article.thumbnail.title}

County submits rezoning request, group pushes for other uses of possible jail site

Image

Student groups seeks changes to Sex Ed curriculum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Election tips: How to find the stortest lines, get help in the voting booth