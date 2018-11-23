Speech to Text for Black Friday shopping gets earlier and earlier each year

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

were have been notified out of caution. thanksgiving dinner is over. now people are looking ahead to shopping. news 10's sarah lehman is live at best buy in terre haute. that's where she talked with people about their pre-black friday shopping experience. she joins us now live with more. thanksgiving festivites are winding down. while some people may be sleeping off the turkey. others are getting ready for the next holiday..christmas. you know what that means... shopping! <the thanksgiving meals have been made and eaten. leftovers are put away and it's time to get out of the house. that's right black friday shopping. every year the time to shop gets earlier and earlier. "now it's to the point where you eat thanksgiving lunch instead of dinner and then you go shopping thanksgiving day" for davis going shopping this year was just a chance to get out of the house. but for others...it's a tradition. "we do this every single year. every year there's a question on whether we won't go oh we're just gonna stay home do cyber monday and every year we go." something that the mother and daughter duo bond over during the thanksgiving break. "we have memories we were talking about the year it was so cold the windows wouldn't roll down getting hot chocolate at mcdonalds." even though some might prefer staying home and getting their deals online... "i got everything i wanted on the computer already they'll get delivered in a couple days." for mom and daughter they love the hustle and bustle and bonding of shopping. "it's funny to see the people and what other people are buying /// you wanna pick something up and get it number one and making game time decisions is more fun you see things that you didn't really know you wanted. theh special deals." > i did also check out walmart earlier. their deals weren't supposed to start until 6. however a start until 6. however a lot of people were leaving the store mad because things were sold out before 5:30. customers were allowed to go ahead and purhcase things before the 6 oclock start. of course the deals will be going all day tomorrow and online deals are starting monday. live in terre haute sarah lehman news 10 back to you