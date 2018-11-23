Clear

Becoming cloudy and windy. Chance of late afternoon showers. High: 54°

A warm front is moving into the area for the weekend which will bring temperatures in the area into the 50s.

Posted: Fri Nov 23 03:33:38 PST 2018
Updated: Fri Nov 23 03:39:53 PST 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Friday: Becoming cloudy and windy. Chance of late afternoon showers. High: 54°

Friday night: Rain likely. Gusty south wind. Low: 46°

Saturday: AM rain possible, then some clearing. High: 56°

Detailed Forecast: A warm front is moving into the area for the weekend which will bring temperatures in the area into the 50s. This is about normal for this time of the year. However, the transition will also bring chances for unsettled weather now through Sunday. Expect some rain to develop Friday afternoon and overnight into the morning on Saturday. By Sunday, a cold front will trail the warm air and again bring chances for widespread rain. Also, so much for that warmer air. By next week, we'll be back into the 30s. So aside from this quick warm up, the area will sink right back into the cold.

Terre Haute
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 30°
Robinson
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 29°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
32° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 24°
Rockville
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 30°
Casey
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 32°
Brazil
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 30°
Marshall
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 30°
Warmer weekend, but rain on the way
