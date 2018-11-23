Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

Friday: Becoming cloudy and windy. Chance of late afternoon showers. High: 54°

Friday night: Rain likely. Gusty south wind. Low: 46°

Saturday: AM rain possible, then some clearing. High: 56°

Detailed Forecast: A warm front is moving into the area for the weekend which will bring temperatures in the area into the 50s. This is about normal for this time of the year. However, the transition will also bring chances for unsettled weather now through Sunday. Expect some rain to develop Friday afternoon and overnight into the morning on Saturday. By Sunday, a cold front will trail the warm air and again bring chances for widespread rain. Also, so much for that warmer air. By next week, we'll be back into the 30s. So aside from this quick warm up, the area will sink right back into the cold.

Download our Alexa Skill now! Text Alexa to 89031