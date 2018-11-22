Thanksgiving Evening Forecast

Clear

tonight mostly clear, with a low around 35. southeast wind 5 to 8 mph. friday increasing clouds, with a high near 53. south wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. friday night showers, mainly after 7pm. low around 44. south wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. chance of precipitation is 90%. new precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Terre Haute
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 37°
Robinson
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 36°
Indianapolis
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 32°
Rockville
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 37°
Casey
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 41°
Brazil
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 37°
Marshall
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 37°
