Speech to Text for Annual Turkey Trot takes place in Terre Haute

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

up on your mark. get set. trot. turkey trot that is. nearly "600" runners participated in this morning's "5-k" in downtown terre haute. that's a record turnout for the annual race. folks of all ages braved the cold weather for a good cause. including first time turkey trot runner "aubrey washburn". "besides for it being for an awesome cause and donating foods to those in need, it's also a great way to burn some calories and have a little bit of fun while others are at home cooking maybe, so that works." that wasn't the only run in town. we head now to the campus of st. mary of the woods college.. that's where the wabash valley road runner's club continued a "20"-year tradition organizers say their thanksgiving morning run is all about fellowship and fun. proceeds and canned goods from both events were donated to local soup kitchens and food pantries to