Speech to Text for Light House Mission celebrates Thanksgiving after years of recovery

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

friendship. organizations and charities all over the wabash valley did what they could today to help bring meals to those in need. one of those being the lighthouse mission in terre haute. but the mission has had a difficult climb after a huge fire at its old location two years ago. news 10s garrett brown has more on their efforts to continue helping the community. its been a tradition of the lighthouse mission to provide a thanksgiving meal to their residents and the community. <just before noon volunteers from the united methodist temple brought in and prepared food for people at the light house mission. bradly kesler is one of the volunteers. he says providing this meal means the world to him. "you probably have to go to indianapolis to find another mission. but to find someplace where you can get a warm meal and a warm bed. they're few and far between." despite the volunteers and generosity....the light house mission is still in need of help. the mission has slowly recovered after the devastating fire that took place two years ago. "it has been rough, you know the last couple of years so trying to get if you will "settled in" to this facility and get everybody doing what their supposed to be doing and when they're supposed to be doing." revern fagg says their current location has been easier to cover financially. but it still takes roughly a million dollars to cover the expenses for a year. it's a price that's getting hard to pay. "over the years we've went from seventeen thousand five hundred donors down to about sixty five. the jobs market has dwindled over the years and some of our donors have passed on." volunteers like kesler hope the wabash valley community will step up and donate in the future. especially to support such a vital resource in the community. "so many wants and so many needs and money is so tight for everywhere. but i hope that people find it in their hearts to donate to the lighthouse mission."> the light house mission is working toward setting up online donations. if you'd like to learn more about donations go to our website at wthitv.com. back