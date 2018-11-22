Speech to Text for St. Pats Soup Kitchen hosts annual Thanksgiving dinner

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

friend's house. patrece.. back to you. another thanksgiving tradition continues in the valley. the st. pats soup kitchen in terre haute hosted its thanksgiving dinner earlier today. they served over 800 meals to those in the community who otherwise wouldn't have anywhere to go. they also made deliveries to those who can't get out of their homes.. and to firefighteres and local police officers. "this is a tradition for a lot of people. tradition for a lot of people. not only for the people who come here and eat we see some of the same people here every year but it's also a tradition for the people who come here and serve and it's just a great thing to be able to give back." shaffer says this tradition wouldn't be possible without the volunteers who donate food and their time