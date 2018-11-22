Speech to Text for West Union Cafe prepares for its Thanksgiving feast

812-238-stop. thanksgiving is all about being thankful. but for one local woman.. the holiday has an extra special meaning this year. news 10's jada huddlestun joins us in the studio with more on preparations at one local restaurant right here in the wabash valley. patrece.. i spent the morning at the west union cafe in west union, illinois. there.. you'll find cheryl turner and her family hard at work preparing a thanksgiving meal for many in the community. < most people spend thanksgiving preparing a holiday feast for their family. cheryl turner is no different. however.. her "family".. is larger than most. turner is the owner of west union cafe. she says her and her staff have been preparing for the last "3"- days for the big thanksgiving meal. "we started this for the people that just in our community that didn't have anywhere to go and then it just grew. it's like we've had to actually stop reservations because it's just so many." "150" reservations to be exact. on top of that.. "120"-pies have been sold in the last "2"-days. and while thanksgiving is all about being thankful.. this year has a whole new meaning for turner. "im very thankful this year because i have my family and my friends. i may not have a house anymore but everyone in this community has came together." a few weeks ago.. turner lost her home in a devastating fire. since then.. turner says the support from her community has been overwhelming. "i'm usually on the other side of this and for me for them to do that for me it's very humbling. i just couldn't believe it. they have been amazing." even in a time of need turner is still giving back to others. "there's a lot of people around here that have no family and they're elderly and they're by themselves and we just decided to take them our leftovers."> after the lunch crowd left the cafe this afternoon.. turner told me she would be spending thanksgiving with her family.. at a