Two people stabbed early Thanksgiving morning

our second serious crime of the holiday.. happened on north 25th street in terre haute.. sending "2"-people to the hospital. here's what we know.. right now. around 4:45 this morning.. police were called to this home.. "203" north 25th street. for a report of a stabbing. police found "1"-man had been stabbed in the head.. while another had an injury to his abdomen. those men told police a white man.. entered their home.. while armed. the "2"-men reported fighting with the suspect and striking him in the head. the suspect then reportedly left in a black dodge truck. both men were treated for non-life-threatening injuries at a local hospital. now.. police are asking for your help. if you have any information on the suspect or truck described in this crime.. call crime