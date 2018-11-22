Clear

Two people stabbed early Thanksgiving morning

Search for suspect continues

Posted: Thu Nov 22 15:31:04 PST 2018
Updated: Thu Nov 22 15:31:04 PST 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

our second serious crime of the holiday.. happened on north 25th street in terre haute.. sending "2"-people to the hospital. here's what we know.. right now. around 4:45 this morning.. police were called to this home.. "203" north 25th street. for a report of a stabbing. police found "1"-man had been stabbed in the head.. while another had an injury to his abdomen. those men told police a white man.. entered their home.. while armed. the "2"-men reported fighting with the suspect and striking him in the head. the suspect then reportedly left in a black dodge truck. both men were treated for non-life-threatening injuries at a local hospital. now.. police are asking for your help. if you have any information on the suspect or truck described in this crime.. call crime
Bright Moon
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

