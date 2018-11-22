Speech to Text for Police investigate Thanksgiving morning robbery

for making news 10 part of your thanksgiving. clinton police release new details from an early morning armed robbery. we broke this story for you on news 10 this morning. you're looking at a photo taken from surveillance video at the "casey's general store" on "western avenue" in clinton. police say around "2"-this morning.. "2"-masked men.. arme with shotguns.. demanded money from the cashier. the duo took an unknown amount of money and a box full of cigarettes before leaving the store. but.. the crime doesn't end there. the suspects then led officers from terre haute and vigo county on a pursuit. police say that pursuit ended near the terre town baseball field sometime after 4:30 this morning. this man.. "caleb mccullough" of terre haute was arrested at the scene. during the book-in process at the vermillion county jail.. officials tell us he was not cooperating and refused to open his eyes. he's being charged with armed robbery with a deadly weapon. his bond is set at "50"-thousand dollars with "10"-percent. clinton police say the other suspect remains at large at this hour. if you have any information on his identity or whereabouts.. call crime stoppers at 812-238-stop.