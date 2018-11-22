Police investigate Thanksgiving morning robbery

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new overnight - a double stabbing on terre haute's east side. it happened around 4:45 this morning at 211 north 23rd street. we're told one victim was stabbed in the head. and the other was stabbed in the chest. at this point - there's no word on the victims' conditions. we'll bring you more information as it becomes available.

////// and breaking news out of clinton, indiana. at around 4:30 this morning - the casey's was robbed at 12-11 western avenue. the suspects are two men wearing camo jackets and black ski masks. police say they were armed with rifles.

//// so you're preparing today's big feast when all of a sudden, you realize you forgot to buy a key ingredient or item. well - you're in luck. if you forgot something for today's thanksgiving feast - you're in luck! baesler's market in terre haute will be open until noon today. or if you'd rather just eat without doing all the work preparing a meal - there will be thanksgiving dinner on the hot bar at baesler's.

//// and from 11 until 2 today - saint patrick's catholic church in terre haute will offer free thanksgiving meals. the event is put on by the newport family in memory of ruth newport. people donated turkeys and pies. others decorated the dining room...making sure thanksgiving day is special for everyone. the newports say it's open to anyone who wants to enjoy a good home cooked meal.

//// the annual macy's day parade kicks off in a couple hours in new york city. parade-goers face temperatures in the mid-20s. gusty winds could hamper plans to get the parade balloons in the air. you can see the macy's parade along with other parades right here on wthi tv. that's from nine until noon. that's followed by another thanksgiving tradition - football! news 10 at midday will not air. that's so we can bring you nfl today at noon eastern. then chicago is at detroit with coverage beginning at 12:30.

/////// if you'll be hitting the road anytime this long holiday weekend, be sure you're sober! illinois state police are taking part in "operation care." troopers will be posted every twenty miles along illinois interstates. one of the biggest things they are looking for is driving under the influence. that's as over the past few years more people have been going out to celebrate at bars.

//// the clay county prosecutor says he will "not" be filing criminal charges in connection with a deadly crash on interstate 70. the crash happened on july 18th, 2017. a semi slammed into the back of a minivan. a mother and her young children were in that mini-van. a 5 year old and a 16 month old were killed. the mother and 3 year old were flown to indianapolis and survived. clay county prosecutor robert pell told news 10...the semi driver was "not" speeding. for whatever reason, he just failed to stop to avoid the victim's car. mr. pell will be filing "civil" infractions against the canadian semi-driver - punishable by only a small fine.

//// now if you can - stop what you're doing and take a look at this picture. this is 16 year old "karrigian saums {psalms}" from clay county. she went missing on october 29th. karrigian is 5 foot 1 and roughly 180 pounds...with brown eyes and brown-ish blonde hair. police say she was last seen at the brazil wal-mart. she could be in the indianapolis area now. police believe she may be with another teen named "alex". he's described as a white or hispanic male. if you have any information - call crimestoppers at 812 - 238 - stop.