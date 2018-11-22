Clear

Thanksgiving Day Forecast

Today for Thanksgiving we've got pretty good weather in store for this time of year

Posted: Thu Nov 22 03:48:11 PST 2018
Updated: Thu Nov 22 03:59:20 PST 2018

Thanksgiving: Sunny and mild. High: 50°

Thursday night: Clear and not quite as cold. Low: 36°

Friday: Breezy, increasing cloud cover. High: 52°

Detailed Forecast: Today for Thanksgiving we've got pretty good weather in store for this time of year. Day time hight looking to get to 50 degrees, with is pretty close to what we normally see (which is 52°). Sunshine looking to be the case all across the valley. Then tonight, we stay mostly clear, and we'll be chilly, but not as cold. Friday just a touch warmer, but clouds roll in, and we could see showers in the afternoon. Breezy tomorrow with a high of 52.

Terre Haute
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 27°
Robinson
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 27°
Indianapolis
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 23°
Rockville
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 27°
Casey
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 22°
Brazil
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 27°
Marshall
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 27°
