Sullivan Basketball

Arrows beat South Knox

Posted: Wed Nov 21 20:18:21 PST 2018
WTHI Staff

sullivan opened their season at home against south knox... spartans senior nick johnson came ready to play....three ball, corner pocket...its good.... sullivan was playing some young kids...freshman will king says 1-2-3....that ties the game in the first quarter... this teams were trading three's......zachary welage who has been a fixture in this south knox lineup says bullseye from downtown... nice two man game by sullivan....- great give and go and baseline pass from kaleb thrasher to kevin figg who shows off the mid range... figg had 16 points and 8 rebounds... sullivan wins a close game, 57-50 over south knox...
