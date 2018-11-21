Clear

THN basketball

Patriots fall at Mooresville

Posted: Wed Nov 21 20:17:52 PST 2018
Updated: Wed Nov 21 20:17:52 PST 2018
Posted By: WTHI Staff

Speech to Text for THN basketball

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

vikings win 60-49....barr-reeve has won seven straight over washington... terre haute north opened their season on the road at mooresville... cayman hayes looks like chris paul with the great assist....he zipped that thing right into michael dunagan for a patriots layup.... da'vion oliver's turn to share the rock.....on the break, he finds dunagan who sets his feet and drills the three....dunagan had a good game with 18 points... second quarter.....north finds elliott cotton, he tickles the twine from downtown..... nice defense by north....they knock the ball loose.....patriots kick it ahead to a wide open dalton saturn for the easy lay-in.... terre haute north fell way behind, they rallied late to make it interesting but the patriots fall... mooresville wins 60-53.... sullivan opened their season at home against south knox... spartans senior nick johnson came ready to play....three ball, corner pocket...its good.... sullivan was playing some
Terre Haute
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 23°
Robinson
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 29°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
32° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 32°
Rockville
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 23°
Casey
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 25°
Brazil
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 23°
Marshall
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 23°
A Fine Thanksgiving
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sullivan Basketball

Image

THN basketball

Image

BR Basketball

Image

Ryan Boyle

Image

Curt Mallory

Image

Kevin has your Turkey Day forecast

Image

The Holiday 5K in Terre Haute

Image

St. Pats gets ready to serve Thanksgiving dinner

Image

Prosecutor decides on charges in fatal semi crash

Image

Drunk driving and Thanksgiving

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Son calls for action in father's cold case murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Father speaks for first time 30 years after daughter's murder

Image

County leaders, public hears final jail recommendations

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shoebox gifts help children in crisis areas worldwide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police: pedestrian killed after running into street

Image

Student use technology to create unique pieces of art

${article.thumbnail.title}

County submits rezoning request, group pushes for other uses of possible jail site

Image

Student groups seeks changes to Sex Ed curriculum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Election tips: How to find the stortest lines, get help in the voting booth