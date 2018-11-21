Speech to Text for THN basketball

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

vikings win 60-49....barr-reeve has won seven straight over washington... terre haute north opened their season on the road at mooresville... cayman hayes looks like chris paul with the great assist....he zipped that thing right into michael dunagan for a patriots layup.... da'vion oliver's turn to share the rock.....on the break, he finds dunagan who sets his feet and drills the three....dunagan had a good game with 18 points... second quarter.....north finds elliott cotton, he tickles the twine from downtown..... nice defense by north....they knock the ball loose.....patriots kick it ahead to a wide open dalton saturn for the easy lay-in.... terre haute north fell way behind, they rallied late to make it interesting but the patriots fall... mooresville wins 60-53.... sullivan opened their season at home against south knox... spartans senior nick johnson came ready to play....three ball, corner pocket...its good.... sullivan was playing some