Barr-Reeve beats Washington

Posted: Wed Nov 21 20:15:58 PST 2018
Updated: Wed Nov 21 20:15:59 PST 2018
Posted By: WTHI Staff

Speech to Text for BR Basketball

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the night before thanksgiving is always special for indiana high school boys basketball, as several teams usually tipoff their season.... that's been the case for barr-reeve and washington who opened against each other tonight for the 19th straight year... close to five-thousand on hand at the hatchet house to see 1a, number two barr-reeve against washington... hunter killion a great backdoor pass to tyson wright for a washington layup...wright led the hatchets with 18 points... freshman hagen knepp would score five straight points late in the first half to help barr-reeve take a 30-16 lead to the break... washington dared brycen graber to beat them, they left him open...a year ago he wouldn't of taken that....tonight he was money, he led the vikings with 16... hatchets bryce browning with a great baseball pass the full length of the court to trey reed, who shots fakes and banks in two.... vikings out and running...gabe gladish starts the break to isaac wagler for an uncontested barr-reeve hoop... vikings win 60-49....barr-reeve has won seven straight over washington... terre haute north
