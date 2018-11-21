Speech to Text for Ryan Boyle

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

to the top fcs coach in the nation..... sycamore quarterback ryan boyle has earned the mvfc newcomer of the year...boyle is the first isu player to win this since 2001..... the iowa transfer took over during week three of the season and played great for isu.... he threw for 1,627 yards and 12 touchdowns...he led the conference in completion percentage.... boyle was also second on the team in rushing and had six tds on the ground.... the qb entered the isu record books on november three when he accounted for a school record seven touchdowns in the sycamores triple ot win