Speech to Text for Curt Mallory

the missouri valley football conference announced their speciality awards today.... after completing the biggest turnaround in college football this year the sycamores brought home a pair of big honors..... indiana state's curt mallory has been named the mvfc coach of the year...mallory is the first isu coach to earn this honor since trent miles in 2010.... after going winless in 2017, isu was preseason picked to finish last in the conference this year... instead coach guided the sycamores to a seven and four record....isu finished third in the conference and a number 22 national ranking.... earlier in the week mallory was announced as a finalist for the eddie robinson award, which goes annually