Speech to Text for The Holiday 5K in Terre Haute

one local organization is offering you the chance to get in the holiday spirit and get in shape. news 10 spoke with majel wells. she's with wabash valley road runners. on sunday, december 2nd the group is holding christmas in the park. it's a 5k run and walk for people of all fitness stages. there's even fun activities for kids as well. "santa claus will be there and he'll be there giving out candy canes for the kids. kids always love to see santa that time of year." 50 percent of proceeds from the 5k go to clothe a child. we've placed a link with information on ticket prices on our website.