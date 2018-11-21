Speech to Text for St. Pats gets ready to serve Thanksgiving dinner

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

punishable by only a small fine. saint patrick's catholic church is getting ready to feed the people of the wabash valley. it's all to honor the woman who started it all...ruth newport. news 10's sarah lehman caught up with the people working behind the scenes. she joins us now live with the story. it's new for you tonight at 10. this time of year is all about traditions. that's no different for saint patricks church. every year they serve thanksgiving meals to hundreds in the wabash valley. they start the tradition tonight... cooking and baking for hours. < < saint patricks church had a steady flow of people in and out the door wednesday night...it wasn't because of mass. "uh serving about 850 people" volunteers were prepping for the big thanksgiving meal. people donated turkeys and pies. others decorated the dining room...making sure thanksgiving day is special for everyone. "anyone in the community that needs a place to have a hot meal or just anybody who want to come and join uh you know the community." the event is put on by the newport family in memory of ruth newport. the thanksgiving dinner is something that generation after generation have been apart of "she took this task on several years ago and her family has you know continued the tradition." a traditition that they plan to keep going for as long as they can. "it's a great way to spend every thanksgiving serving the community is something i think really shows you how lucky you are and you're grateful for everything that you have."> thanksgiving meal preps they start serving the thanksgiving meal tomorrow morning at 11 until 2. that's at saint patricks church here. the newports say it's open to anyone who wants to enjoy a good homecooked meal! live in terre haute sarah lehman news 10 back