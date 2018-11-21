Speech to Text for Prosecutor decides on charges in fatal semi crash

the clay county prosecutor makes his ruling regarding a horrific crash on interstate 70. a crash that killed two young children. good evening and welcome to news 10 on my fox 10. you probably remember the crash we're referring to. it was one that caused lots of emotion with viewers. tonight news 10 has learned new information. the clay county prosecutor says he will "not" be filing criminal charges. the crash happened on july 18th...2017... that's when a semi slammed into the back of a minivan on interstate 70 in clay county. a mother and her young children were in that mini-van. a 5 year old and a 16 month old were killed in the crash. the mother and 3 year old were flown to indianapolis and survived. clay county prosecutor robert pell told news 10 he spent more than a year toiling over the state police report of the fatal accident. he was considering felony charges..including reckless homicide. but pell told news 10...the semi driver was "not" speeding. for whatever reason..he just failed to stop to avoid the victim's car. mr. pell will be filing "civil" infractions against the canadian semi-driver