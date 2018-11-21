Speech to Text for Drunk driving and Thanksgiving

"someone asked me what i was doing for drunksgiving.. what is that? i just call it the day before thanksgiving." millions will find themselves traveling on the roads for thanksgiving. illinois state police have placed extra patrols to help keep you safe. good evening and thanks for joining us. police are really trying to crack down on drunk driving. news 10s garrett brown is live in illinois. he explains how police are working to get you to the table safely for thanksgiving. yes everyone knows of black friday and cyber monday. but a new tradition that is starting up is blackout wednesday and drunksgiving. it's a tradition that could be deadly for drivers on interstates. like interstate 70. <the corner tavern and bistro spent all wednesday getting ready. cleaning, stocking and preparing for what the town is calling "drunksgiving." "it is supposed to be the biggest alcohol sales in the whole year. everybody's home for the holidays so they all wanna go see their friends and their family goes with them usually." that's why law enforcement across the state of illinois is taking thanksgiving travel very seriously. "the thanksgiving holiday is one of the busiest travel seasons of the year. our goal is to get everyone to their destinations safely." "the state of illinois is doing what it can to prevent fatalities week. on a local level, the department of transportation has supplied extra funding to local law enforcement like here in marshall. on a state wide level though on interstates and highways, state troopers will be out doing what they can as well." "we are going to have troopers posted every twenty miles on interstates. watching out for those fatal four violations. they are speeding, dui, not wearing your seatbelt and distracted driving." bars like the corner tavern are happy to see extra precautions from the state. they say it's the right step so everyone can have fun and make it to their destination safely. "for our community and for our state, i think it says a lot for how well our states doing or trying to do better for everybody."> illinois state troopers also want to remind drivers that their work wont let up after this week. they will continue to enforce their "drive sober or get pulled over campaign" to prevent fatalities. reporting in marshall, illinois. im news 10s garrett brown. back to you.