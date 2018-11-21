Speech to Text for The Black Friday Battle

months of months of preparation -- all boil down to this moment for retailers nationwide. the "official" black friday is just days away. but times have changed for the shopping extravaganza. shoppers can now find those deals earlier -- without even leaving their home! but is the conveinence creating challenges for retailers? news 10s alia blackburn spoke with one of the big names in the retail world. new for you at 6... she shows us what the company is doing to stay ahead of the game. < 'tis the season to be shopping... and here in terre haute... "it's a tough time, but we have a rich legacy..." you could say j-c- penney has survived a few seasons of its own. with several retail giants making their exit this year... j-c- penney is one of few still standing at honey creek mall... "it's really a driving force to do even more, even better because we want to be here for the long haul." it's motivation for jen rolape... a retail veteran of 15 years... she's the general store manager... and also the fearless leader for black friday. "it's obviously one of the most important times of the year..." so important -- that j-c- penney announced the hiring of more than 39-thousand seasonal employees nationwide. rolape says about 30 to 40 people have joined her team... including former associates. factor in the countless hours of training and set up to showcase those one of a kind deals... is it enough to bring customers through the doors? "i'm going out, shopping in the stores." for tammie sterrett it is... but -- not everyone plans to make the trip. we surveyed more than 100 shoppers to see if they'd get their black friday deals in-person or online this time around... while many of you plan to buy online... less than half say they'll shop in-store. "there's still shop in-store. "there's still about 80 percent of sales that come from brick and mortar in the country." but rolape isn't phased by the results... with features like "same day pick-up" -- rolape says online customers still make their way back in store. "if anything, i feel like it's really kind of enhanced the shopping experience with the way that technology is moving forward." a sign that the retail world is changing... and to stay in it... "you go with the flow, because that's what it is..." j-c- penney says its changing too... "we're here to win... so whether it's a brick and mortar or an online store that we're up against, we want to provide the products, the best prices, the best service and it is a motivation because we want to be number one." > that was alia blackburn reporting. alia blackburn that was that was alia blackburn reporting. rolape says you'll find convenience "in-store" on friday. she says they've increased points of sale to make check-out faster -- as well as back-up plans