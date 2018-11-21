Clear
The Cutting Edge Cancer Drive

with with thanksgiving just a day away.. "1"-local business "is giving back". "the cutting edge".. in lawrenceville, illinois.. is hosting "beauty for a cure". news 10's bureau chief "gary brian".. explains.. exactly what this effort is all about.. and who benefits. /////////// < "the chairs are full today here at the cutting edge beauty salon in lawrenceville illinois. everyone is illinois. everyone is getting a new 'do' while also helping a good cause." wednesday morning people packed the cutting edge in lawrenceville illinois. usually customers get new hair cuts and meet with friends. but today there is a bit more going on. "i have several friends i have lost due to cancer. i'm going to cry. and jodi lost her parents to cancer so it's just close to my heart." the eighteen year old business hosted "beauty for a cure." for every customer seen.. a portion of the profits go to the lawrence county cancer resource center. "this is where we get our funds to help cancer patients. if it wasn't for the community donating we wouldn't be able to do what we do." the lawrence county cancer resource center does a lot. for cancer patients the center provides everything from emotion support to financial support. "we really don't have a limit to what we do. we've fixed people's vehicles because they couldn't get to treatments." the center provides whatever is needed from the patient. unfortunately that need in lawrence county continues to be high. "just right now we have twenty patients. that's just right now. lawrence county just seems to be inundated with it at this point." the need for help is large. but the turnout to help is working to meet that need. owner sheri hoalt says she expects to be working well into wednesday evening. "so many people, like jodi said, need gas, need help with doctor bills. food whatever they need. and we know that one hundred percent of what we give goes to the cancer resource center." "if you'd like more information on how you can donate to the lawrence county cancer resource center head over to our website at wthitv.com and click on this story. in lawrence county, gary brian news 10." > ///////// as we inch into our evening hours.. into our as we
