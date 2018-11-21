Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Preparing a Thanksgiving meal at the Lighthouse Mission

Preparing a Thanksgiving meal at the Lighthouse Mission

Posted: Wed Nov 21 14:26:20 PST 2018
Updated: Wed Nov 21 14:26:20 PST 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Preparing a Thanksgiving meal at the Lighthouse Mission

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

too could make a difference in someone's life. "the lighthouse mission" in terre haute.. has been helping the homeless for the last "30"-years. now.. they want "everyone to know" you're invited to thanksgiving dinner. "tomorrow".. "2"-meals will be served. fried chicken and all the trimmings will be served for lunch at noon. then...tomorrow evening at "5".. a traditional thanksgivin meal will be available to tenants at the mission..."and" anyone else who would like to join-in. there's "a great need" in the wabash valley. "the lighthouse mission says".. they just want to help fill that need. ////// //////// "...we're hoping that folks who maybe they're sitting at home alone maybe they'll come in and have a meal with us. ya know a lot of people are struggling financially and so we want them to know that we're preparing a nice meal.." /////// "north american "north american lighting".. out of paris, illinois.. donated most of the food "for tomorrow's traditional meal". "the lighthouse mission" is located
Terre Haute
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 38°
Robinson
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 38°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
38° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 33°
Rockville
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 38°
Casey
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 38°
Brazil
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 38°
Marshall
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 38°
A Fine Thanksgiving
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

The Black Friday Battle

Image

Hey Kevin 11-21

Image

The Apple House talks winter weather

Image

Wednesday Early Forecast

Image

The Cutting Edge Cancer Drive

Image

Preparing a Thanksgiving meal at the Lighthouse Mission

Image

Scarves and hats for the homeless

Image

Holiday Shopping is here

Image

Trial set for man accused of molesting young girl

Image

Terre Haute man arrested on child porn charges

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Son calls for action in father's cold case murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Father speaks for first time 30 years after daughter's murder

Image

County leaders, public hears final jail recommendations

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shoebox gifts help children in crisis areas worldwide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police: pedestrian killed after running into street

Image

Student use technology to create unique pieces of art

${article.thumbnail.title}

County submits rezoning request, group pushes for other uses of possible jail site

Image

Student groups seeks changes to Sex Ed curriculum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Election tips: How to find the stortest lines, get help in the voting booth