Speech to Text for Preparing a Thanksgiving meal at the Lighthouse Mission

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

too could make a difference in someone's life. "the lighthouse mission" in terre haute.. has been helping the homeless for the last "30"-years. now.. they want "everyone to know" you're invited to thanksgiving dinner. "tomorrow".. "2"-meals will be served. fried chicken and all the trimmings will be served for lunch at noon. then...tomorrow evening at "5".. a traditional thanksgivin meal will be available to tenants at the mission..."and" anyone else who would like to join-in. there's "a great need" in the wabash valley. "the lighthouse mission says".. they just want to help fill that need. ////// //////// "...we're hoping that folks who maybe they're sitting at home alone maybe they'll come in and have a meal with us. ya know a lot of people are struggling financially and so we want them to know that we're preparing a nice meal.." /////// "north american "north american lighting".. out of paris, illinois.. donated most of the food "for tomorrow's traditional meal". "the lighthouse mission" is located