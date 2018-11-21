Speech to Text for Scarves and hats for the homeless

now.. hashtag.. warm-up the wabash valley. a local woman.. and business owner.. is making a difference "for those less fortunate". all around the wabash valley.. you may notice "hats", "scarves", and "gloves" tied poles and at parks. those are available.. and free to anyone who may need them. "becky nicoson says".. you never know what kind of an impact "a small gesture" can make in someone's life. /////// //////// "i think that the more giving we are then that might be a little inspiration for them because they might not have anybody to care about them except for us." /////// "nicoson" now has a challenge "for you at home". whether you're "a big" or, "small business".. or, just an individual.. "get involved"! "tie-up a hat", "scarf", or, "a pair of gloves in your neighborhood".. you