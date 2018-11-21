Speech to Text for Holiday Shopping is here

so, he wanted to prove them right. "love it".. or, "hate it".. "black friday shopping" is upon us! "retailers" want to grab your attention.. so, they're offering "early deals" and "opening their doors" even "on thanksgiving day." news 10's "abby kirk".. is "live" in our newsroom. she's talking deals and hot holiday buys"! "abby"... /////// susie, many companies are publishing their black friday sale advertisements --this week....hopefully getting shoppers through their doors. i walked through walmart in terre haute...to check what everyone is asking for this year. ///////// < *nat* "we do have a line system that will start out here..." americans are obssessed with deals... in fact, a study shows roughly 63 percent of merchandise at department stores all over... will be discounted this year. *nat* "last year about three, we would have people lining up." black friday *traditionally* has the best prices.... *nat 4* "i have pumpkin for pumpkin pies. and um, i have chocolate morsels for cookie bars." and, the best finds. "we actually moved our thanksgiving meal from noon to 4 o clock so we could come black friday shopping first." walmart...here in terre haute....walked me through the must haves... "the sr is the one we have the most of right now." the biggest catergories this year are toys from movie and t-v shows... "google chrome cast or firestick...im not sure which one yet." ...tech-savvy toys.... *nat* and, nostalgic toys...such as this "pac-man or galaga retro arcade machine"..... *nat* "ya, it's exciting." doors "here" at open "6" thanksigiving evening.... "i'm not an early person..." a last-minute scramble, to kick off the season. "it's all about family...very important." > ///////// now, of course walmart isn't the only place you can find the deals. for a list of some of the best sales worth checking out for black friday, you can head over to our website at w-t-h-i tv dot com. reporting live in the newsroom, i'm abby kirk, news 10. //////////