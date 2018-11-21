Speech to Text for Trial set for man accused of molesting young girl

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

"a jury trial" is now set "for a man" who admits "to molesting a young girl". this morning in court.. it was determined.. "that james freeman" is competent to stand trial. "officials say".. that will happen "in march". "freeman" is accused "of inappropriately touching a "6"-year-old" while the "2"- watching a movie. "freeman" told investigators.. that everyone thinks he's a child molester..