Speech to Text for Terre Haute man arrested on child porn charges

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

at 812-238-stop. "a couple crime alerts".. to cover this afternoon. "a terre haute man".. faces "10"-counts" "of possession o child pornography". "this man".. "michael allen perkins".. appeared before "judge john roach" this morning to face those charges. "pennsylvania state police" requested the help "of terre haute police" to conduct an interview with "perkins". according to court documents.. "perkins" was havin inappropriate conversations with a "14"-year-old male. "perkins" admitted to participating "in a private chat room". "police say".. further investigation revealed.. hundreds of sexual images involving "children", "teens" and "adults" on a number of electronic devices in his home. "a jury trial" is scheduled "for march". "perkins" remains "in the vigo county jail" on "75"-thousand-dollars bond.. no "10"-percent.