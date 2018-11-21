Speech to Text for Police search for missing Brazil girl

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

your help is needed.. in finding "a missing teen". this is "16"-year-old "karrigian sah-ms" of brazil. she was reported "missing" during the overnight hours "of october 29th". "karrigian" is described.. as being "5"-"1", roughly "1 pounds, with brown eyes, and with brown-ish blonde hair. "police say".. she was last seen "at the brazil wal-mart".. and may be "in the indianapolis area". "authorities" also have reason to believe.. she's with a "16"-year-old white.. or, hispanic male.. who goes by the name of "alex". "if" you have any information "on karrigian's whereabouts".. you're asked to call crime stoppers