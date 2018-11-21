Clear

The house of the Christmas Mouse gives children in the community an opportunity to experience an unforgettable, inexpensive, moral and meaningful message during the holiday.

Posted: Wed Nov 21 05:41:35 PST 2018
Updated: Wed Nov 21 05:43:01 PST 2018
Posted By: WTHI Staff

tri kappa presents 46th house of the christmas mouse the house of the christmas mouse gives children in the community an opportunity to experience an unforgettable, inexpensive, moral and meaningful message during the holiday season. children can create ornaments, decorate cookies, make reindeer food, visit the talking christmas tree, shop for family members in the secret buying room and, most importantly, visit and photograph memories with mrs. mouse herself! in addition, the mouse house bakery will have delicious, homemade treats and lunch items available for purchase, and, new this year, there will be a holiday movie to watch while you snack as well as two bounce houses. the 2018 house of the christmas mouse will be held at sarah scott middle school, 1000 grant street, in terre haute. the mouse house will be open on saturday, dec. 1, and sunday, dec. 2, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. children and adults must have a ticket to participate; tickets are $2 per person
