All You Need to Know for Wednesday

traffic will be heavier as the day moves forward. in fact - today is expected to be the second busiest travel day this holiday week. that's only behind the sunday after thanksgiving. indiana state police officers will be participating in operation care. care stands for combined accident reduction effort. officers will be on the lookout for drunk and buzzed drivers, speeding and seat belt checks. state police in neighboring states will also take part.

if your holiday celebration includes alcohol - "fleschner, stark, tanoos and newlin" in terre haute -- will once again offeri **free cab rides home on this night before thanksgiving. it'll happen from "8" this evening -- until "3" in the morning. all you have to do is make a phone call and say "fleshner law" -- is paying for your safe ride home.

a warning about a deadly outbreak of e.coli. the centers for disease control says 32 people in 11 states have been infected and it's blamed on romaine lettuce. that includes two people from illinois. another 18 have fallen ill from the same strain in two canadian provinces. restaurants and stores are also being asked not serve or sell any until more is known about the outbreak.

funeral services are planned today for a long time terre haute firefighter and historian. "tom champion" passed away on saturday. he was 90 years old. he served with the terre haute fire department for 30 years. champion also restored "fire station number 9". you may know it as "the fire and police museum" visitation for tom champion begins at 11 a-m. the funeral service begins at 1 o-clock. both the visitation and funeral will be held at "greiner funeral home" in terre haute. burial will follow at "highland lawn cemetery".

greg gibson says he will donate most of the land for a convention center at 8th and wabash in downtown terre haute. he will also partner with dora brothers to develop a new hotel. they plan to remodel the state office building at 8th and cherry. gibson says the entire project could be finished by summer of 2021.

and officials have approved a preliminary design for the new vigo county jail. the design is based on the former international paper property. under the plan the jail would have around 494 beds. there would also be three entrances. the international paper property falls within terre haute city limits. that means city leaders would have to approve a rezoning request.

"j and r used tire service" is expected to start operations early next year in the "vermillion rise mega park". that's in newport. the company is a tire recycling facility. officials say vermillion county often has a high unemployment rate. so, these jobs are needed. we have information about how to apply online at wthitv dot com.

it's time to start thinking about getting those holiday packages in the mail. if you want to get your packages on time -- usps suggests ordering as early as december 4th.

