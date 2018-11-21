Clear

Partly cloudy and warmer. High: 45°

With high pressure near the area, sunshine will prevail for the next couple of days.

Posted: Wed Nov 21 03:38:47 PST 2018
Updated: Wed Nov 21 03:38:47 PST 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and warmer. High: 45°

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy and cold. Low: 27°

Thanksgiving: Sunny and warmer. High: 49°

Detailed Forecast: With high pressure near the area, sunshine will prevail for the next couple of days. Temperatures will get a bit of a bump, too. While daytime highs will run a few degrees below normal through tomorrow, by the weekend some 50s will move into the area. Your shopping plans may be a bit wet, though, as rain chances return for the weekend. Have a Happy Thanksgiving!

Terre Haute
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 20°
Robinson
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 26°
Indianapolis
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 18°
Rockville
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 20°
Casey
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 20°
Brazil
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 20°
Marshall
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 20°
Sun with afternoon clouds.
Partly cloudy and warmer. High: 45°

