Wednesday: Partly cloudy and warmer. High: 45°

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy and cold. Low: 27°

Thanksgiving: Sunny and warmer. High: 49°

Detailed Forecast: With high pressure near the area, sunshine will prevail for the next couple of days. Temperatures will get a bit of a bump, too. While daytime highs will run a few degrees below normal through tomorrow, by the weekend some 50s will move into the area. Your shopping plans may be a bit wet, though, as rain chances return for the weekend. Have a Happy Thanksgiving!

