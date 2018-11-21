Speech to Text for Vincennes Lincoln boys

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

win at cloverdale.... season opener at vincennes lincoln for both the alices and northview... second quarter...isaac lane three ball, corner pocket....its good...the vincennes senior had a huge opener, with 18 points and 11 rebounds... northview would fall behind, but kade bryan would rally the knights....he got hot in the second half to finish with 19 points.... lane was just to much for vincennes...just like our first highlight....isaac goes back to the corner and says give me the ball...why not, when he shoots like that... vincennes lincoln wins 59-55....alices improve to 11-1 all-time against