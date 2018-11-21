Clear

Vincennes Lincoln boys

Alices beat Northview

Posted: Tue Nov 20 20:46:06 PST 2018
Updated: Tue Nov 20 20:46:07 PST 2018
Posted By: WTHI Staff

win at cloverdale.... season opener at vincennes lincoln for both the alices and northview... second quarter...isaac lane three ball, corner pocket....its good...the vincennes senior had a huge opener, with 18 points and 11 rebounds... northview would fall behind, but kade bryan would rally the knights....he got hot in the second half to finish with 19 points.... lane was just to much for vincennes...just like our first highlight....isaac goes back to the corner and says give me the ball...why not, when he shoots like that... vincennes lincoln wins 59-55....alices improve to 11-1 all-time against
Partly Cloudy
