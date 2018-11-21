Speech to Text for Washington girls

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

vincennes lincoln and washington girls basketball teams renewed their rivalry on the hardwood tongiht and the stakes were even higher than normal with both teams entering unbeaten... this one took place at the hatchet house.... end of the third quarter...washi ngton's emily kling-el plays beat the buzzer and wins.....lady hatchets up one going to the fourth... alison hein had 11 for vincennes....the senior with the strong take to give the lady alices a 44-42 advantage in the fourth... these two teams would go back and forth in the final quarter....quincee healy ties the game late to force overtime... in ot.....healy making plays on defense now....she gets the steal, misses the hoops but her team mate is there for the putback.... washington up one...lady hatchets hit a couple of free throws to build a three-point lead... vincennes with a chance to tie it at the buzzer....but their heave is just off from halfcourt.... washington wins a thriller in ot, 48-45 to stay perfect on the season...